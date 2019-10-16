While rain may have appeared to have ruined the Chili Cook-off and annual costume parade down Central Avenue earlier this month, the event's move made for some terrific fall fun.
Kids games and activities were relocated into the Paradise Center for the Arts, and the Chili Cook-off went to the American Legion due to the weather. Despitte the rain and cold, many people still came out to sample all of the delicious chili, said Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce's Kelly Nygaard.
The contestants who's chili was voted the best of the bunch:
Champion: Farrell Westerlund
Second Place: Nancy Greer
Third Place: Matt Hilley