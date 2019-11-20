On Tuesday, the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded seven arts organizations grants:
- Ameriikan Poijat Finnish Brass Band received a $4,000 General Operating Support Grant for administrative expenses.
- Bridge Chamber Music Festival received a $9,000 Arts & Cultural Heritage Grant for Chamber Music Festival 2020, and a $4,000 General Operating Support Grant for staffing and salaries.
- I Cantanti Chamber Choirs received a $4,000 General Operating Support Grant for staffing and salaries.
- Northfield Arts & Culture Commission received a $9,735 Arts & Cultural Heritage Grant for Sidewalk Poetry 2020: New Voices/Nuevas Voces.
- Northfield Public Schools received a $9,990 Arts & Cultural Heritage Grant for Young Sculptors' Project 2020.
- Northfield Troubadours received a $2,070 Presenter/Production Assistance Grant for strengthening choral singing to special audiences.
- Paradise Center for the Arts received a $10,000 Arts & Cultural Heritage grant for 2020 Marquee Children's theatre season.
A press release states SEMAC activities are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.
SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha and Winona.
For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Drive NW, Rochester, or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found at www.semac.org.