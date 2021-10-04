Crews began installing rumble strips on various state highways in several southeast Minnesota counties Monday, Oct. 4, equating to minor traffic delays for motorists.
Delays should be minimal through the work zone. On two-lane roads, motorists will take turns using the single open lane while being directed by flaggers. On four-lane roads, there will be lane closures.
Work is scheduled on state roads in Goodhue, Le Sueur and Rice counties, and is estimated to be complete Friday, Oct. 8, weather permitting. Additional highways will be worked on at a later date.
Highways scheduled for work include:
• Hwy. 60: 0.2 miles east of Hwy. 13 to 0.9 miles west of Interstate 35, Le Sueur and Rice counties
• Hwy. 19: Rice County Road 54 to 1.0 miles west of Rice County Road 59, Rice County
• Hwy. 19: 1.4 miles east of Goodhue County Road 20 to Hwy. 61, Goodhue County
• Hwy. 246: 0.3 miles east of Rice County Road 26 to Hwy. 56, Rice and Goodhue counties
• Hwy. 60: Hwy. 56 to Hwy. 52, Goodhue County
• Hwy. 57: 0.1 miles north of Goodhue County Road 30 to Goodhue County Road 8, Goodhue County
Learn more about the rumble strip project at dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/rumble-strips.