The Minnesota Department of Health is accepting January 2021 appointments at its community testing sites across the state. Each site offers safe, no-barrier COVID-19 testing at no cost to participants. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but not required.
In order to help prevent further spread of the virus, MDH has set up over 20 semi-permanent community testing sites statewide. These sites allow Minnesotans to get tested near where they live. Locally, these sites include Albert Lea, Burnsville and Mankato.
Each site offers saliva testing at no cost to participants. If a participant is unable to carry out a saliva test, every effort will be made to accommodate a suitable testing option. Participants will be asked for their health insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf. If a person is uninsured or if insurance does not cover some or all of the cost, the state will cover the difference so testing remains open to all at no cost. State guidance on who should get tested was recently updated and can be found at mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/who-should-test/index.jsp.
Those who arrive for a test should avoid eating, drinking, chewing or smoking anything for at least 30 minutes before providing a sample. Once they arrive at the site, they will self-administer the test by salivating into a funnel attached to a small tube. Clinic staff will be available on-site to monitor the collection process.
Anyone seeking testing can find their location and register at mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/testing-locations/community-testing.jsp. Days and hours of testing may vary between sites. Results will be provided via email in approximately 48-72 hours.