Flu vaccination is more important than ever this flu season to protect yourself and the people around you from the flu, and to help reduce the strain on healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
National Influenza Vaccination Week, Dec. 6-12, is designated to help remind everyone that there is still time to get vaccinated against the flu. Vaccination is recommended for everyone 6 months and older, but is particularly important for those with underlying medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease. Last flu season, 9 out of 10 adults hospitalized for flu had at least one reported underlying medical condition.
Flu vaccines are available from your local healthcare provider, pharmacy or Rice County Public Health.
Rice County Public Health offers “Park and Go” flu vaccination every day at the Rice County Government Services Building in Faribault. Call 507-332-6111 or 507-332-5928 to schedule an appointment. Vaccines available include high-dose vaccine for those 65 years and older, quadrivalent injectable for 6 months and older, and FluMist for those 2 years through 49 years. A fillable vaccine administration form is on the Rice County Public Health website, co.rice.mn.us/256/Public-Health. If possible, please complete the form ahead of time and bring it with you to your Park and Go vaccination appointment.
Rice County Public Health bills directly to health insurances. Those with or without insurance are welcome. No out-of-pocket cost for vaccine.