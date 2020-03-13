As a result of many organizations and communities responding to the public health threat of COVID-19, Rice County Area United Way is offering flexibility on its March 16 grant proposal deadline. Since agencies large and small are devoting their energies to considering what the COVID-19 outbreak means for their operations and their clients and taking appropriate action, workplaces and services may be significantly impacted as social distancing measures are taken to help prevent or slow the spread of the virus.
For organizations who hope to submit a grant proposal but need more time, feel free to contact Penny Hillemann at penny@ricecountyunitedway.org.