The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is reminding livestock producers that new money is available to help prevent wolf attacks. A total of $60,000 will be awarded through the Wolf-Livestock Conflict Prevention Grants. Applications are due to the MDA Jan. 31.
The grants provide reimbursement for costs of approved practices to prevent wolf-livestock conflicts. Eligible expenses for the grant program will include any or all of the following items:
Purchase of guard animals
Veterinary costs for guard animals
Installation of wolf barriers which may include pens, fladry and fencing
Installation of wolf-deterring lights and alarms
Calving or lambing shelters
Other measures demonstrated to effectively reduce wolf-livestock conflicts
Producers must live within Minnesota’s wolf range, as designated by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, or on property determined by the Commissioner of Agriculture to be affected by wolf-livestock conflicts. Any animal species produced for profit and documented to have been killed by wolves in Minnesota in the past is eligible. This includes bison, cattle, chicken, deer, donkey, duck, goose, goat, horse, llama, mule, sheep, swine and turkey.
The grant application must be emailed or postmarked by 5 p.m. on January 31, 2020. Work for this grant must be done and expenses reported by Aug. 31. The application and more information can be found at mda.state.mn.us/wolfgrants.
This is the third round of the Wolf-Livestock Conflict Prevention Grants and is being funding through the US Fish and Wildlife Service.