The Faribault Community School holds evening programs Monday-Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary on Monday and Wednesday, and Faribault Middle School on Tuesday and Thursday.
The evening starts with a free dinner for children under 18 — $3.50 for adults — at both sites from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
New for the winter is Open Gym on Monday nights from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary — available to host family, parent or community programs. Contact Rachael Petersen at rpetersen@faribault.k12.mn.us for more info.
Enrollment for FREE after school clubs is always open. Afternoon programming, which includes homework help, runs from 3 to 4:45 p.m.
Contact Vicky Coon at vcoon@faribault.k12.mn.us for information about after school opportunities at Jefferson. Contact Maki Love, mlove@faribault.k12.mn.us, for information about after school opportunities (including sports) at FMS.