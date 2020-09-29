The Union Pacific Railroad has scheduled track repairs at the Rice County Road 9 (150th St. E) crossing for Thursday through Saturday.
The work necessitates the closure of County Road 9 between Hwy. 3 and County Road 76/Acorn Trail for the duration of the repairs, which includes overnight hours. The proposed detour will be posted and have drivers avoiding the area by taking 140th Street, just north of County Road 9, and connecting to either Hwy. 3 on the east end or County Road 76 on the west side.