Emmett Ashford, believed to be the only African American umpire in organized baseball, was named as a new Pacific Coast League umpire, Dec. 14, 1953, Los Angeles, Calif. He will replace one of three men leaving the leagues officiating staff. Ashford began as an umpire in the old Sunset League four years ago, and last season worked the Western International League. He is also a prominent basketball official in the Los Angeles area. (AP Photo)