University of Minnesota Extension Educators will present the second annual Gardening from the Group Up webinar series Feb. 16-19 from 1-2:30 p.m. each afternoon.
Class topics include "starting a garden from scratch" on Feb. 16, "Selecting and Starting Plants for your Garden" on Feb. 17, "Tree and Shrub Maintenance" on Feb. 18, and "Lawn Care and Pest Management" on Feb. 19.
Go to z.umn.edu/GardenUp to register for all or one of these webinars. Pre-registration is required to receive the webinar link. Recordings of the webinars will be sent out at the conclusion of the series.
Residents in Rice and Steele counties may contact Claire LaCanne at lacanne@umn.edu or 507-330-0447 with any questions regarding the webinar series or for assistance with registration.