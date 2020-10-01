This year Trinity Lutheran Church of North Morristown will host its fall dinner — take-out only — from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11. Weather permitting, tickets can be purchased at the Fourth of July grounds, then drive to the south side of the Church for volunteers to collect tickets and bring meals out to the car.
The same great dinner of turkey and ham with all the trimmings will be available for $10. There will be no craft or bake sale this year. The Sunday morning worship service begins at 8 a.m. outdoors or may be held indoors in case of inclement weather. There will also be a 9:15 a.m. indoor service.