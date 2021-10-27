The FHS Distinguished Alumni Award committee invites the public to nominate outstanding graduates.
To be considered, a nominee should meet the following criteria:
1. The award winner is a graduate of Faribault High School.
2. The candidate has graduated at least 10 years prior to the nomination.
3. The nominee has attained high achievement in one or more of the following areas:
• Personal or Professional life
• Community Service
• Humanitarian Activities
Nomination forms can be found on the Faribault Public Schools website. Click on the “Alumni” link on the High School page to access the printable form or email jfagerlund@charter.net. Nominations are accepted at any time.
The committee looks forward to honoring outstanding “High Flyers."