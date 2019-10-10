With another Minnesota winter looming, the Faribault Rotary Club is collecting gently used, clean winter coats and outerwear for kids pre-K through grade 12.
Area residents can help with the fifth annual Faribault Community Winter Coat Drive by donating new and gently used winter coats, snow pants, hats, mittens, boots and scarves. Coats, boots and snow pants are the most needed items.
Drop off donations at one of the following locations by Oct. 31:
• Faribault Chamber of Commerce
• Hometown Credit Union
• Faribault Public Schools District Office
• Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
• River Valley Church
Don't have any of these items that you can part with? The Rotary Club also accepts monetary donations. All money donated will be used by Faribault club members to purchase gently used or new winter coats, boots, hats and mittens.
Donate online at warmourcommunity.com or make checks payable to:
Faribault Rotary Youth Services
P.O. Box 423
Faribault, MN 55021
Distribution is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Washington Rec Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault until all outerwear is gone.
For more information, visit warmourcommunity.com or call Keith Kramer 507-412-7387.