Students of September

Bethlehem Academy announces their September Students of the Month in Math, Science, and CARDS (Character, Accountability, Respect, Decision-making, Service). Parents, faculty, and staff gathered in the school cafeteria Oct. 7 to honor and congratulate our six middle and high school scholars for their hard work and dedication to math, science, and character. Bethlehem Academy students of the month, from left, top row, Nicholas Okoye, Jax Bokman, Thomas Kunze and Chloe Crow. Bottom row, Jared Davila and Keira Drier. (Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Academy)

