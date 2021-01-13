A virtual medicare class will be held Friday, Jan. 29 from 3-4 p.m. This class is for people who will be new to Medicare and would like to learn about Medicare Parts A, B, C and D.

Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance and Part D prescription coverage. The class will also include Medicare enrollment details, how to get the most from the benefits and how to research Medicare plan options using the Medicare.gov site.

Please visit mnraaa.org/calendar to sign up for the class, as space is limited.

