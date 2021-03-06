Did you know every 10 years an inactive adult can experience up to 10% loss of muscle mass (amount of muscle in your body)? Not only does the inactive adult lose muscle mass but his/her resting metabolic rate (the number of calories your body burns at rest) decrease, and fat accumulation occurs. You may be experiencing some of this since the start of the COVID outbreak. Examples of this may be when you are going up the steps you get “out of breath,” or you cannot walk around the store/outside because your muscles get tired.
Most people do not acknowledge these signs right away and typically will say “I’m just not as young as I used to be”. The downside of all of this is as your body has a decrease in muscle mass, decrease in metabolism, and an increase in fat accumulation, your overall health status and functional mobility will also start to decline.
So, what can you do to prevent losing muscle mass 10 years from now? Start resistance training now. However, people have a lot of excuses for why they cannot start now, so let’s look at a few of them.
I don’t have time.
The real question is Do you make time for it? Studies show that spending your whole day in the gym does not mean you will have “gains”. In some cases, you can overtrain your body and actually inhibit muscle growth. Weight/resistance training for 20-30 minutes a day 2-3 times a week is more then enough time to build muscle and maintain strength.
It is too expensive.
You do not have to buy a gym membership or expensive equipment to get a good resistance workout. Bodyweight workouts work extremely well. Planks, squats, lunges and plyometrics are all great ways to build strength and muscle mass. You might also look into getting resistance bands which is an inexpensive way to increase muscle strain which in the end will improve muscle growth. My personal favorite for resistance bands that we use here are small loop ones. They work extremely well and depending on where the placement is can increase or decrease the resistance.
I am not seeing results.
Results take time. Research shows that it can take up to 8 weeks prior to seeing any muscle growth (in the inexperienced body). As you continue to work on muscle strengthening you may start seeing results sooner.
It hurts.
A workout shoulder never “hurt”. Muscles soreness is common, but pain is never a good thing. If you are having pain during your workouts seek medical assistance. Knee pain, back pain, and shoulder pain are common things we treat at In Touch Physical Therapy. I would encourage you to seek care for those situations so you can be in the best physical health.
Remember, most people do not acknowledge these signs right away and typically will say “I’m just not as young as I use to be.” Don’t let that be you. If you do have pain, or are worried about pain you’ve had before, we can help you set up an exercise plan specifically tailored for you to avoid future pain or injuries. Call our office today and let us help you become the person you want to be in 10 years.