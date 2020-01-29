Faribault poet Larry Gavin’s poems: “Driving from Willow to Bee Creek” and “Vespers Pine Creek” have been selected for the Redwing Arts’ Poet-Artist Collaboration XIX. The competition is a juried process that had more than 210 poems from which jurors chose 34, two of which were Gavin’s.
At this point in the process, a visual artist will use the two poems to create an original work of art for each of them. From April 2 until April 27 poetry and images will be displayed together at Red Wing Arts’ Depot Gallery. In addition, on April 24 artists, poets and the general public are invited to a reception honoring the work.
“I love projects that involve collaboration among artists and juried competitions make the process even more interesting,” Gavin said, “I’m excited to see what the visual artist will come up with as an interpretation of the poems.”