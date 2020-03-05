The Faribault Regional Center Friday the 13th Group meets for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 13 at Bernie's Grill, 129 Central Ave.
Friday the 13th group plans meeting
Most Popular
Articles
- COURT UPDATE: Faribault man faces allegations he physically abused a child
- Warrant Watch 2-28-20
- FHS student injured in school parking lot crash
- COURT UPDATE: Northfield man charged in alleged strangulation
- Dale G. Benbrooks
- Andy Underdahl
- Wrestling: Faribault's Oathoudt reaches podium and more
- Gary Janssen
- Rachel Anne Morris
- Oathoudt storms into championship semifinals, Lippert still alive at state wrestling
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 5
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.