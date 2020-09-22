The coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot of things. One thing that’s still the same? Falling is not a normal part of aging.
Juniper and Southeastern Minnesota Area Agency on Aging (SEMAAA) is committed to empowering older adults in the region to reduce their risk of falls, which are one of the greatest causes of serious injuries and death among people over age 65. On Sept, 21–25, 2020, Juniper and SEMAAA are partnering with the National Council on Aging (NCOA) to mark Falls Prevention Awareness Week.
As part of this national outreach campaign, three information sessions to raise awareness among older adults. We will feature a new online falls risk assessment tool available at no cost to individuals across the country. Visitors to ncoa.org/FallsFreeCheckUp can complete a short, 12-question survey that screens them for the most common falls risk factors.
“Falls Awareness Week is a great opportunity to make a plan and take action to reduce the risk of falls,” said Laurie Brownell, Executive Director, Southeastern Minnesota Area Agency on Aging. “Juniper’s information sessions and NCOA’s Falls Free CheckUp will help people get started.”
• Recognizing Fall-ty Habits: Home Safety Checklist — Wednesday, Sept. 23 - 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Spot environmental hazards in your home before they cause a fall. Join this session for an engaging discussion and demonstration of the home safety checklist from the Juniper class, A Matter of Balance. Presenters: Sarah Shepherd and Rachel Von Ruden, LSW, A Matter of Balance Master Trainers
• Avoiding Falls: Honest Talk and New Skills — Friday, Sept. 25 - 11 a.m. to noon
Learn about factors that increase risk for falling such as medications and issues with vision and how to counteract them. The session will also show you how to incorporate easy and fun exercises into your day. Presenters: Paula Woischke, Stay Active and Independent for Life Master Trainer and Stepping On Leader; Amanda Bisel, Pharmacist with Allina Health; Peggy Sue Garber, RN, Mayo Clinic and a Stepping On Instructor.
“Juniper is working to create a culture of health in partnership with Minnesota’s Area Agencies on Aging and local organizations across the state of Minnesota,” said Sarah Blonigan, Juniper Network Director.
“We’re proud to be part of this national education and outreach initiative that is helping millions of older adults age well and stay falls free.”