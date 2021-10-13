A Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic is planned for Monday in Lonsdale.
The clinic will be held from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Lonsdale American Legion, 115 Second Ave. NW.
The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 12 years old and older needing a first or second dose. Booster shots are recommended for those who are immunocompromised.
Walk-ins are allowed for COVID vaccines, but appointments are recommended. To register, visit bit.ly/3DECFL. Anyone needing assistance with registration for this clinic should call: 507-333-3818, 507-332-5922, 507-332-5928 or 507-332-5911.