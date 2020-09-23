Each fall, college students set out to spend money on building a new college life, while scammers take this opportunity to try and steal some of that money through schemes and scams.
According to BBB’s most recent Scam Tracker Risk Report, 41.6% of students reported a loss when exposed to a scam as compared to 28.3% of non-students.
BBB suggests students watch out for the following six financial scams.
Fake Credit Cards - It’s no secret that offers to apply for their first credit card are tempting to many students. Not only could this create credit problems for them down the road due to unchecked spending, some of the deals could be phony offers designed to get access to personal information. Do research on those credit card flyers and emails before applying. More about credit card scams can be found on the BBB website
Too Good to be True Apartments - It’s tempting to hand over credit card information to lock in a convenient apartment so close to campus, especially if it advertises affordable rent. But it’s always worth seeing the apartment in person prior to a money transfer.
Safe Credit Reports - At the age of 18, it’s a good idea to start practicing some healthy money habits. One such habit is regularly checking ones credit report for unusual activity and possible ID fraud. The official government website where people can safely check their credit report for free is annualcreditreport.com.
Scholarship and Grant Scams - Be wary of phone calls from companies guaranteeing they can help reduce loan payments or offer a hefty grant. Searching the company’s name online could bring up scam alerts or negative reviews from other consumers. Company can be researched at BBB.org and students can contact their school’s financial aid office for advice and help regarding financing their education. Scholarship scams can affect college students even after graduation. Further tips on noticing scholarship scams can be found at BBB.org.
Employment Scams - In 2018, employment scams were the #1 culprit for scams attacking 18-25 year olds. Job offerings can be sent directly to school emails, promising flexible hours and a beyond expected pay. Students shouldn't send their social security number electronically without knowing exactly to whom they are sending it. For more information on employment scams, visit BBB's Tips: Employment Scams at BBB.org.
Awareness of Current Scams - As tech savvy as current college students can be, a surprising number of scams reported to BBB’s ScamTracker are from students who learned their lesson too late. Use BBB’s ScamTracker to learn of the latest scam trends and read local reports of specific incidents. Students can also call BBB at 651-699-1111 if they want a second opinion on whether something is a scam.