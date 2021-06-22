Members of Josiah Edson Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, met in June to gather 54 fidget blankets made by volunteer sewers for the Chapter's Service for Veterans project.
Veterans with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease often suffer from anxiety, restlessness and insomnia. Many of these patients feel calmer if they keep their hands busy. Last fall, the Josiah Edson Chapter began creating and making fidget blankets for those patients.
Volunteer sewers used their imagination to create lap-sized blankets of different textures for tactile stimulation and applied zippers, buttons, bells, fringe, beads, and/or ribbons for patient activity.
The project engaged chapter sewers through monthly Zoom meetings and email during the COVID-19 months of isolation while providing a meaningful and needed resource for veteran patients.
“Our chapter has already donated fidget blankets to various facilities in Minnesota and Indiana with the bulk of them going to the Minneapolis Veterans Administration Health Care System in July,” said Lee Ann Lehto, Chapter Regent.