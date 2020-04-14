Today in History - April 14

Joe DiMaggio, left, Yankees’ star centerfielder, and rookie Mickey Mantle shoulder bats at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, April 14, 1951, as the New York Yankees met the Brooklyn Dodgers in a short exhibition series that marked Mantle’s New York debut. Mantle played right field, going one for four in this Saturday game, but the following day he was four for four with a home run in the final game before the regular season. (AP Photo)