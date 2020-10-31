Kate Falvey knows German, but she also writes stories in her free time and for years has enjoyed doing Yoga. Now she’s using all three skills to engage students in her German 2 classroom. The Faribault High School German teacher has developed a Yoga flow (series of postures) that incorporates vocabulary words from the class’s lessons into a story so students can listen, learn and stretch all at the same time.
“I purposefully designed the flow to be words we would use in the story: mountain pose, chair pose, house pose. It has been fun to challenge myself to write a story that can be used in a Yoga flow,” said Falvey, who got some ideas from her brother-in-law, a certified Yoga instructor.
Falvey said some of her students were hesitant at first, but by the end of the class she heard one student say “I feel better now.” Falvey designed the flow so students could stay on their feet, but she said they’re still able move around enough to feel the benefits.
“Although Yoga is about setting poses and holding them, the movement, stretching and breathing is going to benefit them,” she said. “The end goal is that they do these poses frequently enough that they can focus on the story and the language. The story is repetitive and uses TPRS (Teaching Proficiency through Reading and Storytelling) and Comprehensible Input strategies so that students can enjoy the story, as well.”
Falvey plans to expand the activity to include some listening comprehension questions after the story is told. She also hopes to develop Yoga flows for her other classes. She’s submitting a video of her German 2 Yoga story and flow to the Minnesota Council of the Teaching of Languages and Cultures virtual conference so other teachers can access it and share it with their students