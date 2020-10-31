Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&