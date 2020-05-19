The Rice Soil and Water Conservation District is pleased to announce its recent hire of Kourtney Hammerschmidt, who has joined the conservation office as a summer intern.
Hammerschmidt will be assisting staff with surveying and designing of a variety of structural conservation practices including grassed waterways, terraces, and water and sediment control basins. She will also be assisting with the annual inspection of buffer strips, conservation easements, and installed conservation practices as well as the District’s Custom Interseeding Program.
Hammerschmidt grew up near the town of Blomkest, in west-central Minnesota where she graduated from MACCRAY High School. She then attended St. Cloud State University where she graduated in May of 2020 with a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in environmental studies. Her future goals include working in soil and water conservation with an SWCD or similar organization.
In her spare time, Hammerschmidt enjoys reading, hiking, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.