This week, South Central College is joining with 37 other state colleges and universities in celebrating Minnesota State Week, a time when potential students are encouraged to explore the benefits of attending a Minnesota State institution. In addition, October is College Knowledge Month when high schools help high school students navigate the college application process.
Faribault Campus Virtual Information Sessions will be held Friday, October 16 at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Each session will include will include a 30 minute presentation with information on the college, its programs and degrees, and steps to becoming a student. There will also be time for questions.
Potential students participating in one of these Virtual Information Sessions this week will receive a special gift in the mail.
More information on this week’s Virtual Information Sessions and other ways to explore SCC is available at southcentral.edu/Explore.