The annual Dundas Easter Egg Hunt will be canceled again this year due to the ongoing pandemic. The Easter Bunny is looking forward to next year when all his friends — young and old — can gather to hunt for eggs safely. If we’re lucky he plans on making a special appearance at the annual Trunk or Treat event in October.
Annual Dundas Easter Egg Hunt canceled
- Suzanne Rook
Mar 17
Mar 17
Mar 17
Mar 17
Mar 17
