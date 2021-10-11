A sixth Rice County youth participated in the Minnesota 4-H State Horse show Sept. 17-20.
Montana Johnson was also a member of the Rice County delegation with Cole Walters, Sydney Walters, Meg Wiebe, Ella Pagel and Taylor Stepka.
During the show, 4-H’ers demonstrate their skills and knowledge in hippology (showing knowledge and understanding of equine science and husbandry), horse judging (study of an animal, measuring it against an accepted ideal), horse training and achievement, speech and demonstrations about interest in horses or the horse industry, showmanship and drill team skills.
Youth who participate in the Minnesota 4-H Horse Project learn about show, trail, and endurance riding; test their horse knowledge at quiz bowls or on judging teams, and study horse science. Youth may participate if they own or lease a horse.