Faribault writer Larry Gavin’s poem has been published in the "Lost Lake Folk Opera." The magazine, from Shipwrecked Books is published twice a year, includes work from selected poets and essayists from throughout the Midwest. This issue explores the subject of COVID-19 and its influence on our lives
Gavin is the author of five books of poetry. His work has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize, and two Minnesota book awards. His poems have appeared in over 300 publications. Currently he writes articles and essays for outdoor and environmental publications; mostly centered on coldwater fisheries.
The "Lost Lake Folk Opera" is available at shopwreckedbooks.com or Amazon.