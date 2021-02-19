Online registration for kindergarten classes through Faribault Public Schools for the 2021-2022 academic year is now open at www.faribault.k12.mn.us/district/student-enrollment. Those with a Parent Portal account can register their students by logging in to Parent Portal and clicking on Online Registration.
Registration for preschool will be held in-person from 9 a.m.-noon on Wednesday, March 10 at McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 4th Ave NW, Faribault. Classes offered include full and half-days for 4 year olds or half days for 3 year olds. Scholarships and free preschool seats are available. Kindergarten representatives will also be on hand to assist 2021-22 kindergarten families with registration. For the safety of staff and attendees, mask wearing and social distancing will be required. Attendance should be limited to one parent and one child.