The University of Minnesota Extension, in partnership with
the Economic Development Administration (EDA) Center, will present a webinar from 9-9:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 12 on the COVID-19 relief packages passed by the United State Congress.
Congress has passed four major COVID-19 relief packages since March 2020. Most recently, December's Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021 extended and expanded many programs applicable to small businesses. From the Paycheck Protection Program Round 2 to more funding for Economic Disaster Injury Disaster Loans and tax credits for providing paid sick leave, this law is applicable to many small businesses across Minnesota. This session will provide a broad overview to help residents understand which federal program might be the best option for businesses in their community.
Register online at extension.umn.edu/event/federal-covid-19-relief-funding-and-small-businesses-whats-new