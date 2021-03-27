Today in History - March 27

Pete Rose of the Philadelphia Phillies, right, slides safely into second base with a steal in the fourth inning with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Jack Russell Stadium in Clearwater, Fla., March 27, 1982. In addition to the steal, Rose singled twice in his spring training debut, delayed by back problems. Dodgers Steve Sax, left, couldn’t make a tag. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)