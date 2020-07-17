The mobile food distribution in Faribault is seeking participants of food support programs to help guide community discussions in addressing food access in the community, to make sure that all community members have access to healthy food.
There are two opportunities to provide feedback: an anonymous survey and a listening session coming up from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21. Three listening sessions will held in three different languages via Zoom.
The conversations will be facilitated by Becky Ford (English - FYI), Natalia Marchan (Spanish - Growing Up Healthy) and Abdullahi Abdigaani (Somali - Healthfinders). Participants can register for the listening session upon completion of the survey. Those who participate in the listening session will receive a $10 gift card from Aldi.
Step 1: Complete a brief, anonymous survey about food access:
● For Spanish — bit.ly/foodaccessspanish
● For English — bit.ly/foodaccessenglish
● For Somali — bit.ly/foodaccesssomali
Step 2: Join online for a discussion about food access for Faribault community members
● To join the discussion in Spanish, see bit.ly/onlinediscussionspanish or call 312-626-6799 and use the meeting ID: 931 9769 9611
● To join the discussion in English, see bit.ly/onlinediscussionenglish or call 312-626-6799 and use the meeting ID: 829 8072 8864
● To join the discussion in Somali, see: bit.ly/onlinediscussionsomali or call 312-626-6799 and use the meeting ID: 978 7704 4327