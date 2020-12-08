The last day to donate to the 2020 Toys for Tots toy drive campaign is Thursday, Dec. 10 for Steele County and Monday, Dec. 14 for the Rice County. Drop a new, unwrapped gift at any of the more than 50 participating businesses in Steele County and Rice County.
Locations in Steele County include Blooming Prairie Public Library, 1st National Bank (Ellendale), Lerberg's Food (Ellendale), 1st National Bank (Hope), 1st United Bank in Cash Wise, Owatonna Hospital, American Legion, Berkshire Hathaway, Cabela's, Cash Wise Foods, Chill Aqui Coffee Shop, Comfort Inn, Community Bank Owatonna, Computer Store of Owatonna, Cricket Wireless, Dollar General, Edward Jones - Matthew Stanislav, Fareway Stores, Inc., Fleet Farm, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Harland's Tire, Home Federal Savings Bank, Hometown Credit Union (both locations), HyVee, In Touch Physical Therapy, Irish Eyes Studio, Jaguar Communication, Kibble Equipment, Mayo Clinic in Owatonna, Owatonna County Club, Owatonna People's Press, Owatonna Motor Company, Owatonna United Methodist Church, Pizza Hut, Prairie Ridge Orthodontics, Premier Banke, Profinium Financial, Remax, Sacred Heart Church, SeniorPlace, Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, St. John Lutheran Church, St. Joseph Church, Steele County Historical Society, Sterling Drug, Timberdale Trace, TPS Insurance, Tri-M Graphics, Trinity Lutheran Church, Tropical Tanning Salon of Owatonna, United Prairie Bank, US Bank, Verizon in Owatonna (both locations) and Walmart.
Locations in Rice County include Harley Davidson of Faribault, Menards of Northfield, Community COOP of Faribault and Morristown, Professional Pride Reality of Northfield, Edward Jones in Faribault and Northfield, Northfield Urgent Care, State Bank of Faribault (both locations), Lake Country Convenience Store/bait of Shieldsville, Cricket wireless of Faribault, Cannon Valley Vet Clinic of Northfield, Harry Browns of Faribault, and UPS store of Faribault.
Toys for Steel County will be distributed as a drive-thru distribution only at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna on Dec. 14-16. Distributions for Rice County Toys for Tots will also be via a drive-thru on Dec. 15-16. All recipients are required to wear a mask and remain in their vehicle, and Toys for Tots volunteers will place toys in vehicles.