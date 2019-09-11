The regular monthly meeting of the Cannon Valley Civil War Roundtable meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield
Because this is the first meeting of the 15th year there will be a meal starting at 6 p.m. The meal includes barbecue, potato salad, vegetables and more. $5 per person. The speaker, Dan Roberts, of Montgomery, will speak on the importance, use of and technology of the telegraph during the Civil War. Lincoln monitored and gave orders via the telegraph. Roberts is probably the most recognized expert on telegraph and telephone history in this area.
The public is welcome. Coffee before, during and after the meeting. Treats afterward during a question-and-answer period.