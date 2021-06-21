The following Faribault students earned honors at the Riverland Community College for the spring 2021 semester.
President's list — Jorge Baez, Amber DuLac, Ashley Perez and William Swenson
Dean's list — Ethan Cap, Timothy Demarest, Connor Midland, Rainie Panser and Kassandra Rocha
Sarah Johnson, of Morristown, was named to the Riverland Community College dean's list.
To be eligible for the president's list students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a GPA of 4.00 on a 4.00 scale. Dean's list students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a GPA of 3.25 to 3.99 on a 4.00 scale.