After the outbreak of tornadoes Wednesday night, the Insurance Federation of Minnesota is encouraging homeowners to take steps now to help protect their important assets in the event of a future catastrophe.
Before a storm hits, it's vital to discuss insurance coverage for a home or business with the insurer or agent, along with what other coverages may be available, according to Aaron Cocking, president and CEO of the Insurance Federation of Minnesota. It's also important to keep the agent up-to-date on any significant changes to a property or its value. Because of skyrocketing prices for lumber, it may take more money to rebuild a property than expected.
Other steps residents can take to smooth the process:
- Carefully making temporary repairs to prevent further damage, such as installing tarps over leaky roofs, as long as the work can be done without risk to yourself or others;
- Documenting with photos, videos and notes the extent of the damage and losses;
- Contacting your insurer or agent as soon as possible after the event;
- Keeping receipts of anything spent on storm cleanup, temporary repairs or emergency housing. Many expenses can be reimbursable under a standard homeowner's policy.
The Insurance Federation of Minnesota also encourages homeowners to be on the lookout for unscrupulous home repair contractors who promise to do more repair work than appears necessary, ask for large upfront down payments or offer to pay your deductible.