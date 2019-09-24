Faribo 4 Kids sponsors an Egg Bake Breakfast Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Faribault American Legion. Serving will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Proceeds from the breakfast support programs to benefit children in the Faribault community, including Supply Our Children.
Breakfast includes egg bake, fruit, cinnamon rolls, sausage gravy/biscuits, coffee, milk and juice. Tickets are adults for $8, children 12 and under are $5.
Faribo 4 Kids is a local organization dedicated to helping local community groups focusing on children. Projects include school supplies for children in need, bags of personal items for foster children, recognition of school patrol, provide books for pre-school children and donate to various community organizations.
Faribo 4 Kids meets at 7 a.m the first and third Thursday morning at Bernie’s in Faribault. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, call Marian Anderson at 334-0209.