The Department of Natural Resources hosts more than 30 candlelight events at Minnesota state parks and trails this winter, including one at Rice Lake State Park from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, for skiing, snowshoeing or hiking as stars twinkle overhead and candles flicker in the snow.
“Few things transform a winter evening like soft light on snow,” said Erika Rivers, director of the DNR’s Parks and Trails Division. “Candles and lanterns help to create a magical experience, especially when coupled with light from the moon and a starry sky.”
The 1/2-mile and mile trails start at the boat ramp parking lot and are suitable for beginner-level skiers, snowshoers, or hikers of all ages.
Take a s’mores break in the warming shelter or by the crackling bonfire, and then enjoy hot beverages and treats at the park office.
A vehicle permit is required to enter Minnesota state parks. Although permits are available at the park, you can save time by getting one in advance. Visit mndnr.gov/reservations to buy a one-day ($7) or year-round ($35) permit.
In the event of severe weather, call 507-414-6191 for updates or check the visitor alert online at mndnr.gov/ricelake.
Other candlelight events will take place throughout the state in January and February, offering a variety of terrain and scenery. For the complete schedule—including dates, times and other details—visit mndnr.gov/candlelight.
For more information, contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or 888-646-6367 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.