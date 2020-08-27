The 12th annual Cannon River Watershed-Wide CleanUP is will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 19, across the region.
"This year's CleanUP will look different from past years,” said CRWP Community Engagement Coordinator Kevin Strauss. “We'll be working in small groups and wearing masks and gloves, and we won't have a group photo or group picnic at the end. But the long-running event will still happen in communities across the region."
Visit crwp.net/cleanup to sign up for a CleanUP event in your area. This year there will be community CleanUP sites in Northfield, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Medford and Owatonna. New this year, participants can also choose to do a CleanUP on their own with family or roommates.
After you register for a “CleanUP at Home”, CRWP staff will leave a set of gloves, bags, and masks on your front porch the week of Sept. 13 so you can do a CleanUP in your neighborhood when it works best for you.
“While we focus the volunteer CleanUP in city parks along the Cannon and Straight rivers, really picking up litter anywhere in town helps keep rivers clean, since litter in the street can wash into storm drains that dump right into the river,” said Strauss.
Every volunteer will receive a CRWP 30th Anniversary reusable cloth mask as a 'thank you' for participating in the CleanUP this year. In addition to the regular safety guidelines that CleanUP volunteers follow every year (lift with your legs, wear gloves when cleaning up sharp objects, etc.), this year, the volunteers agree to also follow Minnesota Department of Health Guidelines (wear a mask, keep a 6-foot distance from non-housemates, etc.).
If you’d like to help sponsor this community CleanUP event, visit crwp.net/cleanup to complete and mail in a sponsorship form.
“We know that with the pandemic, we’ll probably see fewer volunteers than we had last year. But we’re looking forward to getting together with our friends and neighbors (at a distance) to help keep our rivers and lakes clean,” said Strauss.
For more information email Kevin Strauss at kevin@crwp.net.