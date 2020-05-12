Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota can now provide meals to more Minnesotans facing food insecurity thanks to a recent expansion of their commercial kitchen in Waterville.
A recent donation from Donald Nelson, of Northfield, allowed LSS to update the kitchen to meet a growing demand for meals during the state’s response to COVID-19. The site is now one of two Minnesota production kitchens for LSS Meals to Go – a service that prepares delicious homestyle frozen meals and ships them statewide. The other LSS Meals to Go site is Hilltop Regional Kitchen in Eagle Bend.
Waterville is one of 150 LSS Bistro community dining sites across Minnesota and opened in 2018. In early April, the site location prepared and sent out 650 frozen meals to homebound Minnesotans in partnership with HealthPartners – the first order of its size. LSS is currently preparing and delivering a remarkable nine times more meals than they normally do in response to increased demand from homebound older adults and their neighbors following Gov. Walz’s Stay at Home orders.
“Our older populations are typically the most isolated and the most at-risk when they leave their homes to go grocery shopping,” said Kristin Schurrer, senior director of LSS Meals. “If they didn’t want to or couldn’t go out, they relied on family and neighbors to help with meals. Now they have more control and choice.”
LSS Meals to Go offers 35 nutritionally balanced, frozen meal options by mail. To place an order, call 800.488.4146 or visit lssmn.org/mealstogo.