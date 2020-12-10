The Medford Civic Club is hosting a "Griswold Challenge" Christmas light display contest. Participants should submit their address for their holiday display by Sunday, Dec. 13. The Medford Civic Club members will take pictures of the displays and post them on Medford Griswold Holiday Light Challenge on Facebook by Dec. 15 for area residents to view and vote on through Dec. 24. The winners will be announced Dec. 25.
The addresses of the displays will also be posted on the event page for anyone to drive by and view them in person.
This contest is limited to the Medford School District.