Today in History - Feb. 17

The memory of Indians who lived in Manhattan long ago comes back as 4-year-old Carol Nachie practices her part in a ceremonial dance, while her elders watch in a New York hotel, Feb. 17, 1955. They all took part in the world premiere at Carnegie Hall of a one-act opera, “Hopitu,” based on ancient Hopi Indian chants and dances. Seated on the floor is Kolchaftewa. Standing left to right are: Nachie, Carol’s father; Chamema; his wife, Judith Chamema, and Koochnungnurma. The opera was composed by Lois Albright from the old chants. The libretto is by M.W. Billingsley. (AP Photo/Carl Nesensohn)