The Minnesota Dairy Research and Promotion Council is seeking candidates to run for board positions in 11 districts. Elected board members represent dairy farmers in their respective districts and make decisions regarding the expenditure of dairy check-off funds.
Candidates should be active dairy farmers who are well-informed members of their community and interested in check-off promotion programs. Those interested in running for a seat on the board should contact their local nominating chair by September 30, 2019.
After the nomination deadline, a list of the candidates will be available from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. Mail requests should be sent to Promotion Councils, 625 North Robert Street, St. Paul, MN 55155-2538. Election ballots will be mailed early January. Contact Ruth White at 651-201-6494 with any questions.
Districts by county and township:
District 1: Beltrami, Clearwater, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, Mahnomen, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau. Nominating Chair Al Grunhovd
District 3: Becker, Cass, Clay, Hubbard, Wadena. Nominating Chair Bruce Richter
District 5: Todd. Nominating Chair Kraig Kruse
District 7: Douglas, Grant, Pope, Stevens, Traverse. Nominating Chair Bette Paulzine
District 9: Stearns County Townships: Albany, Avon, Brockway, Collegeville, Eden Lake, Fair Haven, Farming, Holding, Krain, Le Sauk, Luxemburg, Lynden, Maine Prairie, Munson, Paynesville, Rockville, St. Augusta, St. Cloud, St. Joseph, St. Martin, St. Wendel, Wakefield, Zion. Nominating Chair Victor Uphoff
District 11: Big Stone, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Renville, Swift, Yellow Medicine. Nominating Chair David Stelter
District 13: Carver, McLeod. Nominating Chair Jick Jeurissen
District 15: Dakota, Le Sueur, Rice, Scott. Nominating Chair Nate Kuball
District 17: Wabasha. Nominating Chair Brian Yotter