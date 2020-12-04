The community is invited to donate their spare change in an effort to help combat hunger this holiday season. Donations received at Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union located at 900 NW Fourth St. in Faribault, will benefit Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester, that contributes to food banks in Rice County.
Beginning during normal business hours Monday Dec. 7 through Thursday, Dec. 10, Affinity Plus will be accepting donations of loose change in its entryway. All donors can enter for a chance to win a Minnesota Resort Getaway or a gift card contest. The first 50 donors also will receive a holiday gift bag courtesy of Affinity Plus and Fox 9.