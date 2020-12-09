With its ability to fundraise significantly hampered by the pandemic, members of the Faribault High School Student Council have turned to the internet to help them help area kids in need.
Each year the council hosts a big fundraiser with all proceeds going to Toys for Tots, allowing them to purchase toys to make the holidays bright for local children. Last year, with the help of FHS students and staff, the Jefferson Elementary Student Council and community members, the council raised over $10,000.
Fundraising this year is via a gofundme page, found at bit.ly/3gwBmUC. As of Wednesday morning, the group had reached more than 40% of its $10,000 goal with $4,028 in donations. The deadline for donations is Friday, Dec. 11.
"The link to this GoFundMe is really our only way to raise money this year," wrote council member Hailey Reuvers in a plea to the Faribault Rotary Club.
Once they're are done fundraising, they'll fill numerous shopping carts with toys for kids of all ages, and then load them up into a huge trailer and deliver them to the final drop off site for Rice County Toys for Tots, the American Legion in Faribault.