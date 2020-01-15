Buckham Memorial Library is delighted to present a music concert featuring Katy Vernon, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 in the Great Hall of Buckham Memorial Library.
This is a free event. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and will close when maximum room capacity is met or at 6 p.m. when the program begins.
Vernon was born and raised in London, UK, but in the past dozen or so years has established herself as one of the busiest musicians in Minnesota.
Combining melodic pop/folk songwriting and vocals with guitar, and more recently, ukulele, she has played in several bands and has also produced three solo music CDs.
Her newest album, ‘Suit of Hearts’ was named as a top ten record of 2019 by the Star Tribune, and was listed as #12 by City Pages 20 Best Albums of 2019. Uke Magazine together with Uke Planet website call ‘Suit Of hearts’ the best ukulele album of the year.
Vernon’s music CDs will be available for purchase after the performance.
For more information, contact Public Services Librarian Allyn McColley at Buckham Memorial Library, 507-334-2089.