Rice County Public Health hosts a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic from 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesday at Morristown Community Center, 402 Division St. South, Morristown.
This clinic is for anyone 18 years and older. Both the Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine will be available. Registration links are posted on the Rice County Public Health website to sign up.
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged but walk-in appointments will be available.
The registration link to make an appointment can be found on the Rice County Public Health website at co.rice.mn.us/528/COVID-19-VACCINE-INFORMATION.
If you have problems registering online, call Rice County Public Health at 507-332-5910, 507-332-5922, 507-332-5928, or 507-332-5966 and staff with help you get registered.
Over 60% of Rice County residents who were eligible earlier this week have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.