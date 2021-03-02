The following students were named to the academic high honor and honor lists (dean's lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato:
High honor list
Oscar Galdamez, Piper Gare, Samuel Graves, Payton Jerrow, Hayley Johnson, Erica Johnsrud, Kaylee Kern, Kayce Kosanda, Nicholas Liverseed, Shelby Meyer, April PaquetteMorgan Reuvers, Lauren Rindahl, Luke Smith, Victoria Soukup, Wyatt Thompson and Kayla Vlasak of Faribault.
Brianna Anderson of Ellendale.
Callie Nagel and Sophie Proehl of Medford.
Lucas Dittmer, Rachel Hernandez Escobar, Carli Langeland, Emily Nelson, Ilhan Omar, and Chloe Schmidt of Owatonna.
Honor list
McKayla Armbruster, Noah Battles, Drea Calderon, Bryn Caron, Justin Carrera, Madeline Casper, Donghong Chen, Justina David, McKenzie Filipek, Jessica Flores, Paige Heimerman, Frances Johnson, Taviah Johnson, Kerrie Johnsrud, Marinny Kiehl, Jasmin Kotek, Trey Krannich, Alexander Linse, Karl Ordahl, Baylee Pearson, Kaia Quimby, Cassandra Reistad, Valeria Romo, Max Sanders, Madelyn Skjeveland, Kattia Thofson, David Tonjum, Alexis Velander, Nolan Vikla, Emily Whillock and Andrew Zoubek of Faribault.
Jacob Borchert of Morristown.
Kallie Bauer of Nerstrand.
Nicholas Tonjum of Warsaw
Riauna Bishop, Gabriel Hagen, McKenna Hein, and Ayren Ingvalson of Blooming Prairie.
Lindsay Wagner of Claremont.
Autumn Forcelle, Jared Johnson, Kelsey Kosberg, and Cory Utech of Dodge Center
Emily Crabtree and Natalia Galindo of Ellendale.
Karol Borwege, Nicholas Brown, Marcus DeLeon, TeJae Johnson, and Taylore Keppers of Medford.
Jerez Autridge, Carlie Berg, Isabella Claeys, Nickolas Dahle, Matthew Dehaan, Kimberly Esquivel, Megan Foss, Leonel Garcia Pina, Sophia Gieseke, Gabrielle Guimond, Abigail Haberman, Julia Hansen, MaKayla Hedberg, Mustafe Ismael, Rebekah Johnson, Isaac Oppegard, Nicholas Poe, Bailey Sanford, Kristin Sherwood, Kelsie Simon, Brett Solie, Samantha Troutman, Haley Tull, Dylan Vangen, and Dallas Wetzel of Owatonna
To be eligible for the high honor list, students must achieve a 4.0 straight "A" average and earn a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the honor list. To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.